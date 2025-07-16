Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
CM Yogi hails PM Modi for cabinet nod to Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:04 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Union Cabinet’s approval of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana’, calling it a historic step aimed at empowering farmers.

CM Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)
In a post on X, Yogi said the scheme reflected the Prime Minister’s continued commitment to honouring farmers. “The approval of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ by the Union Cabinet today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who is continuously committed to the honour and empowerment of our food-provider farmers, is commendable,” he wrote.

The scheme, which is set to roll out across 100 districts from 2025-26 for six years, aims to improve agricultural productivity, promote crop diversification and provide access to both long-term and short-term loans, the CM added.

“It is not just about seeds and land but a resolve to empower and enrich rural life,” Yogi stated, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for the initiative.

News / Cities / Lucknow / CM Yogi hails PM Modi for cabinet nod to Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana
