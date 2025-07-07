Will contest Bihar polls on own strength, says Mayawati; urges EC to ensure transparency

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said her party will contest the Bihar assembly elections on its own strength. “The Election Commission should take strict measures to ensure that the Bihar elections are free from the misuse of government machinery, muscle power, money power and criminal influence,” she said in a post on X while expressing concerns over the recent cases of violence in the neighbouring state. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

“Generally, cases of oppression, violence, murder and caste-based exploitation against Dalits, extremely backward classes, the exploited, the poor, and their women in Bihar have always been a significant topic of discussion,” Mayawati said.

“However, the recent sensational murder of a prominent industrialist and leader of the ruling BJP, Gopal Khemka, in the capital city of Patna, amid the ongoing series of violent incidents and killings before the state assembly elections, has not only highlighted the deplorable state of law and order but also heated up the state’s politics in a new way,” she added.

“It would be better for the peaceful conduct of elections if the Election Commission takes cognizance of this bloodshed and takes appropriate action promptly,” the BSP chief said.

“During the intensive revision of the voter list before the elections in Bihar, the question arises: who is orchestrating these violent incidents and for whose interests? Not only is the state’s coalition government under scrutiny for this, but the political atmosphere is also quite heated regarding what impact this will have on the state’s political equations and the upcoming elections, which remains to be seen,” she added.

“Our party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is a party of the masses, particularly Dalits, other backward classes, the deprived, the exploited, the poor, and labourers, which contests elections on the strength of its cadre and well-wishers with dedication, commitment, and resources. It is contesting the Bihar assembly elections on its own strength,” the BSP chief said.

“We appeal to the Election Commission to take all necessary strict measures in time to ensure that the Bihar elections are free from the misuse of government machinery, muscle power, money power, and criminal influence, so that the election campaign is proven to be free and fair,” she added.