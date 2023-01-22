Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi resumes foot march from J&K’s Hiranagar amid tight security

Rahul Gandhi resumes foot march from J&K’s Hiranagar amid tight security

india news
Updated on Jan 22, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi will cover around 22 km up to Duggar Haveli in Samba district and stay for the night at Nanak Chak in Samba

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday. (PTI)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra after a day’s break from Hiranagar Morh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday morning around 8am amid heightened security in the wake of Saturday’s twin blasts in Jammu City.

He was accompanied by J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, former president Ghulam Ahmed Mir, spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other leaders.

He will cover around 22 km up to Duggar Haveli in Samba district where AICC incharge, J&K affairs, and party MP Rajni Patil along with Wani will hold a press conference.

Security personnel have formed a security ring around Gandhi and those walking alongside him.

Amid a heightened alert, Jammu city was rocked by two back-to-back blasts in Narwal area on Saturday that left nine people injured, one of them critically.

Rahul Gandhi will stay for the night at Nanak Chak in Samba before resuming his foot march on Monday from Vijaypur to Satwari Chowk in Jammu City where he will address a public rally around 1pm.

On January 24, Gandhi will address a press conference in Jammu.

The Yatra is scheduled to end on January 30 with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP