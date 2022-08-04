Rahul Gandhi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' dig at BJP-RSS: 'History stands witness...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was in Karnataka on Wednesday took a fresh dig at BJP's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as he posted photos of his visit to Karnataka Khadi Village Industries. As he is seen posing with the National Flag and ironing one, he wrote that history stands witness that those who are running the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have come from the anti-national organisation which did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years. Also Read: BJP, Congress spar over MPs’ Tiranga Yatra, picture of Nehru with Tricolour

"They could not stop the Congress at the time of the freedom struggle. They won't be able to party now," Rahul Gandhi tweeted attacking RSS-BJP, soon after the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday sealed the Young Indian office in the National Herald premises and barricaded the party headquarters and the residences of the Gandhis.

PM Modi in his latest Mann ki Baat appealed to everyone to change their social media display picture to the National Flag. The Congress on Wednesday launched a counter to this as the party's official Twitter account and other leaders changed their social media photos to the image of Jawaharlal Nehru holding the National Flag.

"The pride of the country is our tricolour. Our tricolour is in the heart of every Indian," Rahul Gandhi tweeted as he changed his profile photo to Nehru holding the National Flag.

"In the Lahore session of 1929, while hoisting the flag on the banks of river Ravi, Pandit Nehru said, 'Once again you have to remember that this flag has now been hoisted. As long as there is a single Indian man, woman, child alive, the prestige of this tricolour should not be lowered," Congress leader Ramesh tweeted.

The RSS has been questioned for not changing its social media photo to the National Flag. "Such things should not be politicised. The RSS has already extended its support to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programmes. The Sangh had in July appealed for full support and participation of the people and swayamsevaks in the programmes to be organised by the government, private bodies and the Sangh-related organisations," RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar told PTI. “This is a process. Let us handle it our way. We are thinking about how to celebrate. The Sangh has already clarified its stand and supported all the programmes initiated by the Centre regarding the Amrit Mahotsav,” an RSS functionary said.

