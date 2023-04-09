Rahul Gandhi's new photo has BJP, Cong warring on Twitter: ‘Go eat there’

BJP's Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi sitting at what looks like a public place and said Rahul Gandhi on Friday was seen at Italian Cultural Centre. "Why is the Congress in a twist after this picture of Rahul Gandhi (from the Italian Cultural Center dated 07th Apr) found its way to the public domain? Because it blows to smithereens his carefully crafted image of being a tapasvi?" Malviya tweeted. Congress's Supriya Shrinate advised Malviya to go and eat at the Italian centre someday. "Take a break from your sad life and go eat there someday," the Congress leader said. Read | Rahul Gandhi posts ‘2013 vs 2023’ groceries' price with a dash of Adani issue

Rahul Gandhi in his Adani tweet on Saturday took a jibe at five ex-Congress leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The photo was originally shared by a journalist who came under the attack of the Congress leaders as the television journalist wrote Rahul Gandhi was "trying to find solace at Italian Cultural Centre" after disqualification. Read | 'Like a troll…': Anil Antony after Rahul Gandhi's jibe at 5 ex-Congress leaders

Rahul Gandhi in his Adani tweet on Saturday took a jibe at five ex-Congress leaders.

On March 23, a Surat Court convicted Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Modi-surname defamation case. Soon after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and asked to vacate his bungalow. The Congress took to the streets in protest along with the opposition parties while upholding their demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the alleged Adani scam.

Since his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference and spoke to media when he went to file an appeal against the Surat court conviction. He has been active on Twitter and on Saturday he tweeted against Adani taking the name of five ex-Congress leaders. Many BJP leaders, including those who have been named, condemned the attack and regretted that Rahul Gandhi was acting like a troll.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar on April 10, but now it has been deferred to April 16. Kolar is the place where Rahul Gandhi made his 'how come thieves have Modi surname common' remark during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.