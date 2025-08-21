Rahul Gandhi’s SUV driver booked for injury to policeman in Bihar's Nawada during poll yatra

The driver of Rahul Gandhi's SUV has been booked for the August 19 incident in which the vehicle hit a police constable in Nawada and the cop suffered a fracture in the leg. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, state unit president Rajesh Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Nawada on August 19.(AICC/PTI)

The name of the driver and further details were not immediately available, as per PTI.

The incident happened during the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ of Gandhi and allies, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, two days ago.

Further details will be shared in due course, superintendent of police Abhinav Dhiman told PTI over the phone. The SP had earlier said the constable tripped in front of a vehicle in the convoy, which "barely brushed against his feet", and sustained injuries.

SP Dhiman had told HT: “It was not that the constable got run over by the vehicle.” Doctors who treated the policeman at a Nawada hospital later said he suffered a fracture.

Local officers said the constable, identified as Mahesh Kumar, was a personal security officer with the Nawada sub-divisional police officer and part of the security detail for the yatra.

A video of the incident went viral with claims that the policeman was “critically injured”. In the video, the constable was seen limping away after being freed from under the car's wheels.

Rahul Gandhi, who was standing in the open-top jeep, took a water bottle and handed it to his supporters to assist the injured officer. He also approached the policeman to enquire about the nature of his injury.

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress over the incident, claiming that the police constable was “crushed”.

Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala mocked the Congress march, calling it the "Crush Janta Yatra".