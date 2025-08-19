Cop injured after hit by SUV carrying Rahul Gandhi in Bihar | Video

A policeman was injured when an SUV carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi got onto his foot in Bihar's Nawada district on Tuesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with state unit president Rajesh Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during their yatra in Nawada district.(AICC/PTI)

He was seen hobbling away, with his left foot purportedly injured, in a video clip that went viral. He was immediately treated, HT learnt.

A video of the incident went viral with claims that the policeman was “critically injured”, though PTI reported that the he was up on his feet immediately and his injuries were not serious.

While Rahul was standing up in the open-top vehicle, it was not reported yet as to who was driving.

The cop is a bodyguard deployed with the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), and was part of the area security detail for the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi asked people to make the policeman sit in his SUV and offered water to him, the news agency reported, adding that the policeman was indeed seen sitting in Gandhi's vehicle as the yatra moved forward.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Gandhi over the incident. "Voter Adhikar Yatra. Crush Janta Yatra. Rahul Gandhi's car crushed a police constable who was critically injured. Dynast did not even get down to check on him," he alleged in a post on X.

The SUV was part of the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ against alleged irregularities in the election process, including in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls being carried out just two months before the assembly polls in Bihar.

On Tuesday, the yatra began from Wazirganj in Gaya and entered Nawada. It is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.