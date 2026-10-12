Rahul says INDIA bloc to move SC against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at 3pm, tells Modi ‘200 of your officers in touch with us’

INDIA bloc leaders will go to Supreme Court and file petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) at 3 pm on Monday, said Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct 12 (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan on Monday over the allegations of election irregularities on Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi opened the planned INDIA bloc march to Supreme Court for everyone to join, "even if a person from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to". Track all updates related to protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar here

Fight is to save Constitution, this is not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi said at the press conference. “I am telling everyone, this is the fight for your future, be a part of this. If you cannot come directly for whatever reason… express solidarity with us however you can at 3 pm, when we file petition in Supreme Court [against Gyanesh Kumar]”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rahul Gandhi said the march to Supreme Court begins from Barakhamba Junction at 1:30 pm, and added that whoever wants to save Constitution should join. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Gandhi said the march to Supreme Court begins from Barakhamba Junction at 1:30 pm, and added that whoever wants to save Constitution should join. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“If people belonging to BJP thing Constitution is under attack, join us… it does not matter to us.”

‘200 Modi govt officers in touch with us’

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that 200 officers from the Narendra Modi-led government is “in touch” with the Opposition, “passing on information”.

“I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within your govt in touch with us; they are passing on information to us,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Listen in

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also said, "Exactly 50 per cent of the police personnel are telling us that what we are doing is right and we should continue. Police, ITBP, CRPF, the people of India are on one side and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval, Gyanesh Kumar, and 4-5 members of the Election Commission who are facilitating 'vote chori' and hijacking the country are on the other side. We are increasing this divide..."

The INDIA bloc of Opposition has called for a march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The march comes after two consecutive days of heightened security and mass detentions across Delhi over the planned Jantar Mantar protest of Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Police have barricaded roads leading to Jantar Mantar and deployed personnel at key intersections to prevent protesters from gathering at the designated protest site.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The more police they deploy, the deeper they fall into our trap,” Rahul Gandhi said during his press interaction on Monday.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory late on Sunday, warning of traffic disruptions across New Delhi and central Delhi. Diversions and traffic restrictions will come into effect from 6am, depending on the situation on the ground.

Deep Dive What action is the INDIA bloc planning against CEC Gyanesh Kumar? Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders would go to the Supreme Court and file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged “vote chori” and electoral irregularities. Why is the INDIA bloc taking its allegations of vote theft to the Supreme Court? The bloc says it wants to raise alleged electoral malpractice and irregularities involving the Election Commission. It has also called for action against Gyanesh Kumar. Did CJI Surya Kant agree to meet Opposition leaders about the allegations against the CEC? No. Surya Kant declined their request, citing judicial propriety, related matters pending before the Supreme Court and his adjudicatory role in petitions concerning the issues.