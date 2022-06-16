National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi seeks time from ED probe citing mother's health, next date on June 20

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request seeking a relaxation from appearing for questioning in the National Herald case. He will now appear before the central agency on June 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes hours after Gandhi requested the ED to delay questioning, citing his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's health condition.

Also Read| ED questions Rahul for 10 hours, asks him to appear again on Friday

Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2, has been hospitalised at Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi since last Sunday. She was also summoned in the National Herald case. Initially, Gandhi was asked to appear before the ED on June 8 but sought more time. The central agency then asked the Congress interim president to appear on June 23.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioned by the ED for around 30 hours since Monday.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for nearly 10 hours with an hour-long break. And on Tuesday, the Congress MP from Wayanad was questioned for almost eight hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Herald case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Also Read| National Herald case: Cong workers burn tires as protests escalate | Videos

The Congress claims that the ED closed the case back in 2015, adding the Modi government didn't like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case.

The ED registered a new case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe into Young Indian Pvt Ltd based on a private criminal complaint filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy back in 2013.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The summons issued to Gandhis triggered protests by Congress workers in several states including Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, and Delhi among others.

On Thursday, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, leader of opposition in the state Siddaramaiah and other party leaders were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru.

In Maharashtra, senior Congress leaders including ministers of the state government were detained by police during their protest at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Also Read| 'Didn't assault, lost balance': Renuka Chowdhury after ‘grabbing’ cop's collar

Meanwhile, in Telangana, a video of party leader Renuka Chowdhury went viral where she was seen grabbing the collar of a police officer during the protest. The police registered a case against Chowdhury under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours later, Chowdhury clarified that she did not assault the police officer, adding she has a problem with her leg and lost balance as she was being pushed and fell on him.