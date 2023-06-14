Rahul Gandhi shares video of his ‘American truck yatra’ on YouTube

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday put out a video of him travelling by a truck from Washington DC to New York in the United States and engaging in a candid conversation with its Indian driver. He had earlier shared the experience of a similar ride from Delhi to Chandigarh.

Rahul Gandhi said that he was happy to find out that our brothers in America earn fair wages, and work in a system that is focused on the ‘Driver’s comfort’. (Video grab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Continuing on my journey to listen to a variety of voices, I recently went on a 190 km ‘American Truck Yatra’ from Washington DC to New York. Much like my Truck Yatra from Delhi to Chandigarh here in India, I enjoyed a candid heart-to-heart conversation- this time centred around the everyday lives of Indian-origin Truck drivers in America,” Rahul Gandhi said in the YouTube video’s description.

“Was happy to find out that our brothers in America earn fair wages, and work in a system that is focused on the ‘Driver’s comfort’. The hardworking Truck drivers’ community in India deserves a life of dignity too, and an inclusive vision that takes them forward is bound have a positive cascading effect on the economy of our entire country,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Congress chief was also heard requesting the driver to play a song of Siddhu Moosewala. “Play a song by Siddhu Moosewala…’295’ to be particular,” he said when he was asked to recommend a song.

Speaking to the driver, Gandhi appreciated the fact that the vehicle was designed to suit the need of the driver, a concept that according to Gandhi remains far-fetched till date as far as the Indian automobile sector is concerned.

“Trucks in India have nothing to do with the comfort of drivers and in comparison, with India, safety in the US roads are much better,” Gandhi said.

“As compared to India we earn a lot and drivers here earn anywhere between $8-10k (Rs. 8-10 lakhs) every month. There is a lot of work here and people who don’t have an opportunity to study or invest in business they can opt to be a truck driver in the US. We are happy with our families in US as a truck driver which is difficult to comprehend in India,” the driver, Taljinder Singh, replied to Rahul Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ride concluded with a pit stop at popular American confectionary Dunkin’ Donuts, where Rahul Gandhi was swarmed for a picture by several Indian employees and customers in the shop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON