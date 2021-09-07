Rahul Gandhi should be president of AICC: Youth Congress

The national executive conclave of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held in Goa over two days--September 5 and 6--resolved that Rahul Gandhi be made the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

In a resolution passed at the end of the two-day conclave that was led by IYC national president Y Srinivas and in-charge Krishna Allavaru, the youth outfit said that the Gandhi scion is “the only leader who is boldly raising the issues of [the] Indian people.”

“The only leader who is boldly raising the issues of Indian people is Rahul Gandhi ji and IYC resolves that Rahul Gandhi be made president of the AICC,” the resolution said.

The outfit also resolved to hold a nationwide padyatra to highlight the mismanagement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

“The IYC is alarmed and anguished at the growing unemployment, price rise, farmers issue which has reached the highest level and the BJP ruled central government has completely failed to control it,” they said.

“National security is facing its biggest threat, never have India’s been so compromised with recently China illegally occupying 1000 sq kms of India’s sovereign land and Pakistan flexing its muscles. We, the IYC, resolve to protest the Chinese illegal occupation of India’s sovereign land and demand that India reclaim our sovereign territory and will create awareness among people regarding the Chinese and Pakistani forces agenda,” they added.

“The BJP announced a national monetisation pipeline which is nothing but a grand Indian closing sale of the assets built by our country over 70 years. The IYC resolves to fight tooth and nail from the streets to Parliament against this sale,” they said.

“Every member of the Indian Youth Congress... will undertake a nationwide padyatra to expose the central government,” the IYC said in its resolution.

The two-day conclave was held in Goa and was addressed by leaders like P Chidambaram who was in Goa help the state unit of the party prepare ahead of the assembly election next year.