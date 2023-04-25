Karnataka polls: Rahul sharpens attack on BJP over corruption, ‘flawed’ GST

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rampant corruption in the state and appealed to the people to bring down the “40% commission government” to 40 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with sugarcane farmers at Ramdurg, in Belagavi district on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a public rally in Haveri district’s Hangal, Gandhi questioned why leaders like Jagadish Shettar, who did not indulge in corruption, were denied a ticket. “Shettar has built the BJP in the state. In his speech, he gave the reason why he didn’t get the ticket. That means there is no corruption case against him. He didn’t get ticket in the BJP because he didn’t commit corruption,” he said. “Shettar didn’t get 40% commission and, therefore, didn’t become a minister in the government and didn’t even get a ticket in the elections.”

Earlier this month, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who was denied a ticket to contest the polls, tendered his resignation as an MLA. The six-time MLA was seeking a ticket from Hubballi-Dharwad Central assembly constituency, but his demand was turned down as the party wanted to make way for a new face. Shettar later joined the Congress.

“When PM Modi speaks about corruption, he is surrounded by four or five leaders who are involved in 40% commission,” Gandhi said. “Modi has said he is fighting corruption, but he has expelled those who are not corrupt from the party.”

The Congress leader claimed that in Gadag, Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur Mutt, who is a prominent seer, spoke about the extent of corruption in the state. “He claimed that the BJP government sought 30% commission from the Mutt instead of 40%. BJP talks about religion and gives concessions on commission,” he said. “They get 40% from the rest of the state.”

Gandhi also raked up the corruption allegations by the contractors’ association, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested in a corruption case, and the corruption in recruitment of police sub-inspectors and assistant professors, among others. “In any case, the BJP will take 40% of the government,” he alleged.

“Even the government earlier was not the government on his own strength. People voted for someone else. Then they bought them and formed the government. According to their MLAs, one can become the chief minister with ₹2,500 crore. That means your future price is ₹2,500 crore with BJP. Number 40 makes them very happy. So, give them only 40 seats,” Gandhi quipped.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi interacted with sugarcane farmers in Belagavi and slammed the BJP for ignoring their plight with the implementation of “flawed policies like the GST”. Criticising the GST for being a complicated tax regime that half the people in the country can’t understand how to file it, the Congress leader said farmers and small business owners must be protected and empowered.

“GST has been implemented only to help the rich in the country. It’s a very complicated tax structure. Half of the people can’t even understand when and how to file it. Big businesses have accountants, while the small businesses don’t. So, small businesses shut down. When we come to power in Delhi, we will change this GST. There will be one tax and minimum tax,” Gandhi said.

“The Congress party is committed to scripting such a growth story, which brings prosperity for all”, he said in a tweet later. “Karnataka is all set to bring in this change.”

Stepping up the party’s outreach to the dominant Lingayat community, Gandhi kicked off his two-day tour of the state on Sunday by attending the Basava Jayanti celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Basavanna, the 12th-century reformer who founded the Lingayat sect.