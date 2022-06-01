Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over recent killings in J&K: ‘This is not a film…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Mentioning that 15 security personnel were martyred and 18 civilians were killed in the last five months, the Congress leader said the BJP is busy celebrating its 8 years while in reality, Kashmiri Pandits are suffering. "It is not a film, it is the reality of Kashmir," Rahul Gandhi said taking a swipe at Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files', the movie which received praises from BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In Kashmir, 15 security personnel were martyred and 18 civilians were killed in the last 5 months. Yesterday also a teacher was murdered. Kashmiri Pandits have been on dharna since 18 days but BJP is busy celebrating 8 years. Prime Minister, this is not a film, it is the reality of Kashmir today,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

A spate of attacks on non-locals in the union territory have emerged in the last few weeks. A school teacher, identified as Rajini Bhalla was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. In another attack, TV artist Ambreen Bhat was also killed by terrorists.

Following the killing of a Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat on May 12, hundreds of Kashmiri pandit employees have been holding sit-in protests across Kashmir while boycotting their duties. The protesting employees had petitioned the government to relocate them to district headquarters where they could be put up in secure locations. On Saturday, the KP employees decided to intensify their ongoing strike - hours after their first meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration.

Meanwhile, 26 foreign terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been shot dead since January. Out of the total killed terrorists, 14 were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed, reported news agency PTI.