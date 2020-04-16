‘Blunt instruments mustn’t be used against Covid-19,’ says Rahul Gandhi: 10 points

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 14:06 IST

Former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a press briefing wherein he talked about the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

Gandhi said that the lockdown is not a permanent solution to the coronavirus outbreak in the country and described the measure as a “pause button”.

He also slammed the government saying that the coronavirus testing in the country is not up to the mark and is also not strategic.

Here’s a look at what else the Congress leader had to say:

1. My main suggestion is that blunt instruments must not be used. We must work strategically. Lockdown has not resolved the problem, it has only postponed the problem.

2. Lockdown is in no way a solution to the Covid-19. Lockdown is like a pause button. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again.

3. If you want to fight the virus, you’ve to increase the testing dramatically and your testing has to go from chasing the virus to moving ahead of it. You’ve to move to random testing and pre-empt where the virus is moving.

4. Biggest weapon against coronavirus is testing - testing at scale so you know where the virus is moving and you can isolate, target and fight it.

5. Our testing rate is 199 out of a million, all tests that we’ve done in the last 72 days, work out to an approx average of 350 tests per district.

6. We need to push testing aggressively and use testing strategically to assist the states in their fight.

7. Use testing not to just track patients but to create a map of India to see where the virus is moving.

8. Now we’ve reached a level, where we are in an emergency situation. India must unite and fight against it.

9. To fight against coronavirus, our main force is working at the state and district levels. Success has been achieved in Wayanad, Kerala because of the effective machinery at the district level.

10. Centre needs to work on the strategy on the issue of migrant labourers.