Rahul Gandhi thanks Narendra Modi for visiting landslide-hit Wayanad: ‘Confident that once PM…’

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to visit landslide-hit Wayanad to take stock of the devastation. Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, expressed confidence that the prime minister would declare the landslides in Wayanad a ‘national disaster’ once he saw the “extent of devastation firsthand.” Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at the landslide site in Chooralmala, Wayanad on August 1.(AICC)

“Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

“I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the district which was hit by massive landslides, wiping out settlements of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Attamala and Punchirimattom in Meppadi panchayat.

The official death toll in the disaster touched 226 on Friday even as many remain unaccounted for.

Read: People in Wayanad report booming sound, shaking; NCS says no seismic activity

PM Modi is expected to reach Kannur at around 11am and then undertake an aerial survey of the landslides-affected area in Wayanad.

He will be briefed about the evacuation effort and oversee the ongoing rehabilitation work. The prime minister will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

Read: Kerala government to rehabilitate landslide-hit people in 3 phases

‘National disaster’ tag

Rahul Gandhi represented Wayanad in the previous Lok Sabha and was elected again from the constituency in the 2024 general elections but chose to keep Raebareli. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will contest the Wayanad by-poll.

The Raebareli MP has been pushing for a ‘national disaster’ tag for the catastrophe that unfolded in Wayanad on July 30.

The BJP, however, said that such a concept doesn't exist under central government guidelines, a policy unchanged since the UPA government's tenure.