PM Modi in landslide-hit Wayanad tomorrow, will review rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will visit Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad and review relief and rehabilitation efforts.



The prime minister will reach Kannur at around 11 am. From there, he will carry out an aerial survey of the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad.



At around 12:15 pm, Modi will visit the landslide-affected area where he will be briefed by the rescue operation forces about the evacuation efforts. He will oversee rehabilitation works going on there.



PM Modi will also visit the relief camp and hospital, where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide. The prime minister will thereafter chair a review meeting where he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.



The massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in the hill district have killed 226 people and left over 130 missing.

Yesterday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the relatives are being included in the search operation as a "last ditch effort" to find people who are still missing as all other possible means have been exhausted.



"I am in search of my brothers, hoping to get at least a body part of our dear ones. Many of our relatives and friends are still missing," Mohanan, a survivor, told PTI.



Relatives of landslide victims part of search ops

The state government has arranged excavators and other equipment, and hundreds of rescue workers are also taking part in the operation.



On the other hand, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has urged the Centre to declare Wayanad landslides as a ‘national disaster’.



"I visited Wayanad with my sister some days back and saw firsthand the devastation, pain, and suffering resulting from this tragedy. More than 200 people are dead, and many are missing, but the eventual casualty count is expected to be over 400," Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in the previous Lok Sabha, said.