Rahul Gandhi to participate in inauguration of farmers’ day programme in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayand in Kerala, will on Tuesday meet the district collector of Kalpetta. Gandhi will also take part in the inauguration of the Karassery Panchayat Farmers’ Day programme where he will felicitate agriculturists at Karassery Bank Auditorium in North Karassey, Thiruvambady, news agency ANI reported.

Later in the day, he will also have lunch with the residents of the Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam old age home at Wandoor in Malappuram.

On Monday, the Congress leader unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Park in Mananthavady in Wayanad. Addressing the event, he said that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action.

“The powerful thing about Mahatma Gandhi was that whatever he said, he put it into action. So, if he said India should be a tolerant country then he behaved in a tolerant way. If he said India should treat its women with respect, he treated women with respect,” the Wayanad MP said, adding the “father of the nation” also behaved in a secular manner.

“If Gandhi ji said that India is a secular country, he himself behaved in a secular manner. He had the Gita, the Quran, the bible, and the Guru Granth Sahib as his guide,” Rahul Gandhi told the gathering.

He also inaugurated the drinking water project at Ponkuzhi Kattunaika Colony, Ponkuzhi.

Gandhi’s visit to Wayanad comes almost a week after he visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, where he called for J-K’s statehood and the conduction of free and fair elections without any delay. This was his first visit to Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. At that time, he led an opposition delegation to J-K, but was forced to go back from the Srinagar airport.







