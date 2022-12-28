‘Jab tak chal rahi hai…’: Rahul Gandhi spotted in t-shirt again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in a white t-shirt again Wednesday - his party's Foundation Day - as Delhi continues to shiver under a cold wave. A video of the MP joking with a reporter about his winter clothing was shared online; the reporter asks him, "Today again in the same t-shirt?" and Rahul Gandhi replies, "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalyenge (T-shirt is not wearing down so I'll wear it till it can no longer be worn)."

The former Congress president made headlines last week after wearing a plain white t-shirt (half sleeves) during a visit Saturday to Mahatma Gandhi's shrine and those of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, and others. Dressed in the t-shirt and slacks, Gandhi appeared oblivious to (nearly) freezing winter temperatures.

Delhi has been shivering under the first cold wave of the season, with minimum temperatures dropping to below five degrees Celsius in parts of the national capital.

Asked if he did not feel the cold, Gandhi replied, "They keep asking me how I do not feel cold... but they do not ask the farmer... the worker... poor children... this question."

Rahul Gandhi's apparent resistance to the severe cold was hailed as 'superhuman' by party leader Salman Khurshid, who also triggered a spat with the BJP after comparing the MP to Lord Ram and 'a yogi doing his 'tapasya' (meditation) with focus'. "While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he (Rahul Gandhi) is going out in t-shirts.." he said.

Khurshid - targeted by the BJP over the comparison to Lord Ram, tweaked his comment today, saying, "Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram but the BJP is following the path of Ravana."

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - the party's mega outreach effort ahead of the 2023 round of Assembly elections and 2024's national election - entered Delhi last week after passing through several states, including poll-bound Karnataka and Rajasthan. The yatra is currently on a break and will resume January 3 en route to its finish in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

