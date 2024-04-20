Rahul Gandhi worrying about retaining MP accommodation after June 4: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has taken a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Gandhi is worrying about being able to retain his MP residence after June 4 when the election results will be out. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

"Rahul Gandhi instead of fighting elections is busy playing hide and seek. Rahul Gandhi is only worried about whether he will be able to retain an MP house after 4th June or not. That is the tragedy of the Congress party," said Shergill, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Shergill also took a dig at the Congress party, questioning whether it will win more than 40 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2024. He exuded confidence that PM Narendra Modi would secure the third term as the Prime Minister.

"India has voted only by keeping one thing in mind which is to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for the third term and secondly to ensure that it is full 'tata bye-bye' and full pack up for the Congress party. The larger sentiment in the nation, in the mind of every voter today is that for BJP it is 'Abki baar 400 paar' and for the Congress party it is a question 'Kya hoga is baar 40 paar'...," said Shergill.

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Kerala's Wayanad. PM Modi on Saturday predicted that Gandhi will have to leave Wayanad and the Congress party will have to find another safe seat for him.

"Congress ke shehzade, unhe bhi Wayanad mein sankat dikh raha hai...Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada, aap maan ke chaliye wo Wayanad bhi chodenge... (The Prince of Congress is facing a danger in Wayanad. Like he was made to escape Amethi, believe me, he will have to leave Wayanad as well)," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 was held on Friday. In the first phase of polls, people in as many as 21 states and 102 constituencies cast their votes to elect the next MPs for the Lok Sabha.

In the first phase of the polls, voting took place in all constituencies of states, including Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.