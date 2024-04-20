 Rahul Gandhi worrying about retaining MP accommodation after June 4: BJP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi worrying about retaining MP accommodation after June 4: BJP

ByHT News Desk
Apr 20, 2024 02:58 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took a dig at the Congress, questioning whether it will win more than 40 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has taken a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Gandhi is worrying about being able to retain his MP residence after June 4 when the election results will be out.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

"Rahul Gandhi instead of fighting elections is busy playing hide and seek. Rahul Gandhi is only worried about whether he will be able to retain an MP house after 4th June or not. That is the tragedy of the Congress party," said Shergill, as quoted by news agency ANI.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Shergill also took a dig at the Congress party, questioning whether it will win more than 40 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2024. He exuded confidence that PM Narendra Modi would secure the third term as the Prime Minister.

"India has voted only by keeping one thing in mind which is to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for the third term and secondly to ensure that it is full 'tata bye-bye' and full pack up for the Congress party. The larger sentiment in the nation, in the mind of every voter today is that for BJP it is 'Abki baar 400 paar' and for the Congress party it is a question 'Kya hoga is baar 40 paar'...," said Shergill.

ALSO READ| ‘Narendra Modi running school of corruption’, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is fighting the Lok Sabha election 2024 from Kerala's Wayanad. PM Modi on Saturday predicted that Gandhi will have to leave Wayanad and the Congress party will have to find another safe seat for him.

"Congress ke shehzade, unhe bhi Wayanad mein sankat dikh raha hai...Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada, aap maan ke chaliye wo Wayanad bhi chodenge... (The Prince of Congress is facing a danger in Wayanad. Like he was made to escape Amethi, believe me, he will have to leave Wayanad as well)," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 was held on Friday. In the first phase of polls, people in as many as 21 states and 102 constituencies cast their votes to elect the next MPs for the Lok Sabha.

In the first phase of the polls, voting took place in all constituencies of states, including Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rahul Gandhi worrying about retaining MP accommodation after June 4: BJP
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On