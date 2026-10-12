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Rahul Gandhi's protest call receives massive response as thousands join INDIA bloc march to SC against CEC | Video

Lok Sabha LoP Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and AISA president Neha Bora lead the march.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026, 17:37:13 IST
Edited by Anushka Awasthi
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A large crowd gathered on Monday for a protest march called by the INDIA bloc towards the Supreme Court, amidst widespread demonstrations in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Visuals from the demonstration highlighted the massive turnout of participating INDIA bloc MPs. (AFP)
Visuals from the demonstration highlighted the massive turnout of participating INDIA bloc MPs. (AFP)

Visuals from the demonstration highlighted the massive turnout of participating INDIA bloc MPs. Follow live updates on the Delhi protest here.

Deep Dive

Why did the INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

The opposition said the march was a protest against alleged irregularities, or “vote chori,” linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters also demanded the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation.

Which leaders and groups joined the INDIA bloc protest march?

The march was led by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders also participating. The Cockroach Janta Party said it would join in solidarity, while the Aam Aadmi Party reportedly held a separate protest.

What did the INDIA bloc plan to do at the Supreme Court?

Rahul Gandhi said the bloc planned to file a petition over the allegations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders had also sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise their concerns.
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Also Read | Jantar Mantar in Lutyens’ Delhi de-notified as protest site; 3 new venues named

Protest march to Supreme Court demanding CEC's resignation

In the visuals, protesters were seen waving national flags and Congress flags.

Opposition protest march.

The INDIA bloc includes former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the CPI and CPM.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also reportedly staged a protest against the CEC.

Lok Sabha LoP Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and AISA president Neha Bora lead the march, according to news agency PTI.

On the INDIA bloc protest march, SP chief Yadav said, "The agitation and sit-in protests will continue. It is our responsibility to save democracy; the Bharatiya Janata Party, in collusion with the Election Commission, seeks to destroy the Constitution and democracy. They want to remain in power forever. They create fake voter lists, cast bogus votes, and fabricate election results."

"We will adopt whatever legal and practical methods are available. The government should listen and remove the Election Commission. The BJP must admit its mistake. The Election Commission should be removed. Merely changing the protest venue at Jantar Mantar won't solve the problem. If they want to strengthen democracy, they should create more spaces for protests," Yadav added.

Also Read | ‘You’re not main vote-theft criminal': Rahul asks CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign, become approver

CJP's Delhi protest against CEC Kumar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, visited the Parliament Street Police Station on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Das noted, "Police tells everyone to approach them 10 days in advance. We are now saying that they have the choice to tell us the date and time (for protest at Jantar Mantar). We are giving them a 24-hour ultimatum."

(with inputs from PTI, ANI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anushka Awasthi

Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.

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