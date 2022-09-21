‘Rahul, Priyanka like my children’: Congress leader clarifies ‘not giving enough time’ statement

Congress's Himachal Pradesh unit president Pratibha Singh, the wife of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, clarified her earlier comments that ‘Rahul Gandhi does not give much time to the party’ and said her statement was misunderstood. In her new statement, she said Rahul ji and Priyanka ji are like her children and her advice to them should not be misconstrued. "There was an interview conducted recently where I spoke about the party and spoke about many other issues. But I am sorry to say many things were misunderstood and portrayed in a different angle. I want to tell you that the Gandhi family is dear to our family. We consider them as our own family members. As far as my loyalty is concerned, my husband had an association with the party for the last 60 years."

"And now, we also follow the same footsteps and continue our dedication to the party and the leadership. As an elderly person, I always feel Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are like children to me. If I say something or give advice to my children, that should not be misunderstood. It should not convey a different meaning at all," she added.

"I never made any statement disparaging the Congress leadership and the Gandhi family...My family and I share the greatest love and respect for the Gandhi family. @RahulGandhi Ji and @priyankagandhi Ji have been extremely helpful and loving ever since Shri Virbhadra ji passed awayThe Gandhi family has also always shared a special bond with Himachal Pradesh and its people. They have also worked very hard for the Congress party and have always been respectful of the contributions made by party workers and leaders," she tweeted.

In an interview with a news portal, Pratibha Singh commented on the exit of Ghulam Nabi Azad and said, "He could have been called for discussion. I also analysed what happened. This did not happen overnight. I saw his interviews, and his regrets over the treatment meted out to him after the services he did for the party. You could have called him and sorted out the situation since there is no one in the party in this position to shoulder this responsibility. Now, I can't say this to Sonia ji that make Rahul Gandhi understand all these. Rahul ji is in Parliament for the third term. He should learn. I am not saying I am giving him any advice -- but in the interest of the party, listen to people."

In the interview, Pratibha Singh declined to comment on the upcoming presidential poll and said the party should give the issue serious thought. On the issue of Gandhi family members becoming the party chief, Pratibha Singh said, "But the family sacrificed a lot for the country. I have seen Sonia Gandhi in Parliament. She meets people, she listens to them."

