Rahul to launch ‘voter adhikar yatra’ against SIR in Bihar

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the launch of “Voter Adhikar Yatra” against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called on people to “join the people’s movement”. The yatra will kick-off with a mega launch rally in Sasaram on August 17, going through Gaya, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnia, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Pashchim Champaran, and concluding in Arrah on August 30. (ANI PHOTO)

Making the announcement in a post on X, Gandhi said, “From August 17, with Voter Adhikar Yatra, we are launching a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar. This is not just an election issue...it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the constitution, and the principle of ‘one man, one vote.’ We will ensure a clean voter list across the entire country. Youth, workers, farmers, every citizen, rise and join this people’s movement. This time, the defeat of vote thieves is the victory of the people, the victory of the constitution.”

Announcing the schedule of the yatra, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, “To save our vote, our Constitution, our democracy, Gandhi, former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and other Mahagadbandhan leaders will embark on the yatra.”

“The yatra will kick-off with a mega launch rally in Sasaram on August 17, going through Gaya, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnia, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Pashchim Champaran, and concluding in Arrah on August 30,” Venugopal added.

“Those who have conspired to steal our vote and destroy our democratic system will be punished by the people. We will always fight to ensure that power stays with the ordinary people and is not snatched by those working for divisive forces, cronies, and the powerful,” Venugopal said.