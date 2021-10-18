Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Rail Roko': Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab; Haryana deploys RAF
india news

'Rail Roko': Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab; Haryana deploys RAF

The ‘Rail Roko’ agitation is being staged to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The farmers are demanding the Union Minister, whose son is the main accused in the case, to be removed from post of minister of state for home affairs.
Farmers blocked railway tracks at railway station Amritsar on Monday.(HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 18, 2021 11:14 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Farmers on Monday blocked railway tracks in some parts of Punjab and Haryana as they staged a 'Rail Roko' agitation, demanding the removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. "As of now, 30 locations are affected and 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone," Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), of Northern Railway, said as per ANI report.

Click here for live updates on ‘Rail Roko' stir

In Punjab, protesting farmers started blocking four sections at the Ferozpur railway division from 5.15 am onwards, an official spokesperson informed. In Haryana as well, farmers squatted on the railway tracks at Bahadurgarh to mark their protest over the violence. The administration also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Sonipat Railway Station, to maintain security measures.

Meanwhile, the police in Uttar Pradesh have imposed 144 of the CrPC which prohibits a gathering of four people in an area. The police have also warned of strict action against those who participate in the agitation. Those who are found to be violating the rule or try to "disrupt normalcy will be booked under the National Security Act," the police announced, earlier in the day.

RELATED STORIES

At least eight people were killed on October 3 after a vehicle ran over farmers who were coming back from a protest against the Centre's three farm legislation. The SKM, which is spearheading the agitation since last year, has alleged that Ashish Mishra -- son of Union minister Ajay Mishra -- was sitting in the vehicle which mowed over the cultivators.

The deceased in the incident include four farmers and a journalist.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest rail roko agitation lakhimpur kheri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 Noida men dead after car falls in gorge near Badrinath

Quack lynched in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly raping, murdering woman

Babul Supriyo thanks Lok Sabha Speaker for granting time to resign as MP

India records 13,596 new Covid-19 cases; lowest single-day tally in 230 days
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP