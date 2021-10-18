'Rail Roko': Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab; Haryana deploys RAF

Farmers on Monday blocked railway tracks in some parts of Punjab and Haryana as they staged a 'Rail Roko' agitation, demanding the removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. "As of now, 30 locations are affected and 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone," Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), of Northern Railway, said as per ANI report.

In Punjab, protesting farmers started blocking four sections at the Ferozpur railway division from 5.15 am onwards, an official spokesperson informed. In Haryana as well, farmers squatted on the railway tracks at Bahadurgarh to mark their protest over the violence. The administration also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) at Sonipat Railway Station, to maintain security measures.

Meanwhile, the police in Uttar Pradesh have imposed 144 of the CrPC which prohibits a gathering of four people in an area. The police have also warned of strict action against those who participate in the agitation. Those who are found to be violating the rule or try to "disrupt normalcy will be booked under the National Security Act," the police announced, earlier in the day.

At least eight people were killed on October 3 after a vehicle ran over farmers who were coming back from a protest against the Centre's three farm legislation. The SKM, which is spearheading the agitation since last year, has alleged that Ashish Mishra -- son of Union minister Ajay Mishra -- was sitting in the vehicle which mowed over the cultivators.

The deceased in the incident include four farmers and a journalist.