Rail roko: Local train service unaffected in Maharashtra

Farmers in Maharashtra resorted to rail roko across the state on Thursday and disrupted rail services to protest against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

However, the local train services in Mumbai were not affected by the protests.

The farmers staged agitations at places like Dahanu, Aurangabad and Parbhani. However, they were detained by the police and the rail traffic wasn’t disrupted for long.

“We staged a rail roko in Dahanu, Aurangabad and Parbhani. Our farmers were taken into police custody. We will continue such agitations till these laws are repealed,” said Ajit Navale, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha (Maharashtra).

Also Read | Rail roko: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit to four stations

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farm unions, had given a call for a four-hour rail roko agitation across the country on Thursday as a part of their campaign for repealing of three farm laws.

The BJP has alleged that the protesters are not farmers but workers of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). “They are Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena workers and not farmers. The farmers will never cause inconvenience to others,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Last month, farmers from across Maharashtra had gathered in Mumbai for an agitation against the three Central farm laws, in solidarity with the farmers protesting at Delhi borders.