Home / India News / Rail union demands parity in compensation with frontline workers in case of death on duty during Covid-19
india news

Rail union demands parity in compensation with frontline workers in case of death on duty during Covid-19

Around 1,500 railway staffers died during the pandemic while more than one lakh have been infected by the virus.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 07:29 PM IST
More than 65,000 railway staffers have recovered and joined their duties again(HT Poto/Sameer Sehgal)

Demanding compensation on a par with frontline workers, the largest union of the Railways said that railwaymen losing their lives while working during the coronavirus crisis deserved 50 lakh as compensation.

In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, general secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation Shiva Gopal Mishra said around 1,500 railway staffers died during the pandemic while more than one lakh have been infected by the virus.

He said that more than 65,000 have recovered and joined their duties again, adding while a letter of appreciation from the minister lauding their dedication was encouraging, a parity in compensation would be of great help for the families.

"We also appreciate the prime minister when during 'Mann Ki Baat' he called railwaymen as corona warriors. AIRF, since the beginning has been demanding parity between different cadres who are working 24x7 during this corona period and scarifying their lives. However, It is quite unfortunate that while other categories of front line workers viz medical staff, security forces, sanitation staff etc. are being paid 50 lakh as compensation but Railwaymen are being paid 25 lakh only.

"This is an absolute discrepancy and we request that it should be removed immediately by equalising the compensation of 50 lakh to boost the morale of Railwaymen as well as their families," Mishra said in his letter.

"We hope the benefits announced for other corona warriors will also be given to railwaymen. AIRF, has already raised this issue in details to the CEO/Chairman," he said.

Demanding compensation on a par with frontline workers, the largest union of the Railways said that railwaymen losing their lives while working during the coronavirus crisis deserved 50 lakh as compensation.

In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, general secretary of the All India Railwaymen's Federation Shiva Gopal Mishra said around 1,500 railway staffers died during the pandemic while more than one lakh have been infected by the virus.

He said that more than 65,000 have recovered and joined their duties again, adding while a letter of appreciation from the minister lauding their dedication was encouraging, a parity in compensation would be of great help for the families.

"We also appreciate the prime minister when during 'Mann Ki Baat' he called railwaymen as corona warriors. AIRF, since the beginning has been demanding parity between different cadres who are working 24x7 during this corona period and scarifying their lives. However, It is quite unfortunate that while other categories of front line workers viz medical staff, security forces, sanitation staff etc. are being paid 50 lakh as compensation but Railwaymen are being paid 25 lakh only.

"This is an absolute discrepancy and we request that it should be removed immediately by equalising the compensation of 50 lakh to boost the morale of Railwaymen as well as their families," Mishra said in his letter.

"We hope the benefits announced for other corona warriors will also be given to railwaymen. AIRF, has already raised this issue in details to the CEO/Chairman," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬ covid-19 frontline worker
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP