Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travels in Vande Bharat train between Jammu-Katra, shares video

The suggestions received would be incorporated in future trains, he said after the journey.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travels in Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Jammu and interacts with the passengers to know their traveling experience, in Jammu. (ANI Photo)(Shanky Rathore)

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently ditched the VIP protocol and travelled to Katra to Jammu via the Vande Bharat Express. During the journey, the railway minister interacted with passengers and asked them about the comfort level in the train and the problems they might be facing. He also took suggestions from the passengers regarding the semi-high speed train.

The minister also spoke to the locomotive driver, asking him how the Vande Bharat is different from other trains.

Vaishnaw also shared glimpses of his journey of Vande Bharat Express on Twitter. In the video, he is seen talking to a female passenger who is sharing her experience of travelling in the Vande Bharat train with the Railway Minister.

Vaishnaw also said that the work is going on to connect Baramulla in Kashmir with Jammu via train. The work for the same is expected to end by the year 2023, he also informed.

On Monday, the railway minister promised that rail links with the Kashmir Valley would be open to the public before 2024. He also said systematic surveys are being undertaken to link the remotest regions of the country through mobile and internet connectivity.

