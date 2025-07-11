Railway Recruitment Boards gives 9,000 jobs in first quarter, plans 50,000 for FY 2025-26

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for over 1.86 crore candidates since November 2024 across seven different notifications covering 55,197 vacancies, paving the way for more than 50,000 appointments in the financial year 2025-26. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are responsible for conducting recruitment examinations for various posts in the Indian Railways.(PTI file.)

More than 9000 appointments have already been issued by RRBs in first quarter of this financial year.

Conducting CBTs for RRB exams is a huge exercise requiring lot of planning and co-ordination. RRBs have recently taken the initiative to allot exam centres closer to candidates' places of residence, with special preference given to female and PwBD candidates.

This requires enlisting more exam centers and garnering more human resources to conduct the exam in a fair and transparent manner.

With 12 notifications already issued for 1,08,324 vacancies since 2024 as per the annual calendar published by RRBs, another more than 50,000 appointments will be on offer in next financial year 2026-27.

To increase the fairness of exam, E-KYC based Aadhar authentication has been used to authenticate identity of candidates for the first time in such large-scale exams achieving more than 95 per cent success. Jammers are now being deployed 100 per cent across all exam centers of RRBs to eliminate scope of cheating through electronic devices.

Meanwhile, West Central Railway, Bhopal, has introduced a new method for verifying the identity of passengers using the mAadhaar mobile application, as per the latest guidelines issued by the Railway Board.

The move aims to curb unauthorised travel and prevent misuse of fake Aadhaar cards or tickets booked under someone else's name. To strengthen the process of identity verification with the help of technology, the mAadhaar app, developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), will serve as an effective tool for real-time identity authentication, the release added.

The app offers QR code-based identity verification, enabling the authenticity of a passenger's Aadhaar card to be verified quickly and reliably. The app will soon be made available on Handheld Terminals (HHT devices) as well, so that the misuse of reserved tickets and identity cards can be prevented and the real identity of passengers can be ensured. (ANI)