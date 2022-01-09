Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Railways planning to levy fee on passengers for boarding/alighting at redeveloped stations
india news

Railways planning to levy fee on passengers for boarding/alighting at redeveloped stations

The fee will differ for every category: ₹50 for all AC classes, ₹25 for sleeper class and ₹10 for the unreserved class.
The fee will be levied only after such stations become operational and added to the train tickets during booking. (Representational image)
Updated on Jan 09, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

The Indian Railways is planning to levy a station development fee on passengers boarding or alighting at redeveloped stations.

A report carried by news agency PTI said the fee ranging from 10 to 50 will be charged from the passengers depending on their class of travel.

The fee will be levied only after such stations become operational and added to the train tickets during booking. The fee will differ for every category: 50 for all AC classes, 25 for sleeper class and 10 for the unreserved class.

Also read | Reservation, security measures: Railways minister lists facilities for women

This, however, will not be applicable for suburban train journeys, PTI quoted a circular issued by the Railway Board as mentioning.

Further, the platform tickets at these stations will also get costlier by 10, the circular said.

"Class-wise SDF for developed/redeveloped stations shall be charged as under: For alighting passengers at such stations, the SDF shall be 50 per cent of the rates indicated above. If both boarding/alighting such stations, in that case, SDF shall be 1.5 times of the applicable rate, the circular stated.

RELATED STORIES

SDF shall be uniform across all such stations and shall be charged as a separate component plus applicable GST, for which instructions shall be issued separately, it added.

PTI quoted Officials as saying that the levying of the SDF will ensure a continuous revenue stream for the railways and will make the model financially viable for the national transporter to lure private players.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP