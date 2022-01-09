Railways planning to levy fee on passengers for boarding/alighting at redeveloped stations

The Indian Railways is planning to levy a station development fee on passengers boarding or alighting at redeveloped stations.

A report carried by news agency PTI said the fee ranging from ₹10 to ₹50 will be charged from the passengers depending on their class of travel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fee will be levied only after such stations become operational and added to the train tickets during booking. The fee will differ for every category: ₹50 for all AC classes, ₹25 for sleeper class and ₹10 for the unreserved class.

Also read | Reservation, security measures: Railways minister lists facilities for women

This, however, will not be applicable for suburban train journeys, PTI quoted a circular issued by the Railway Board as mentioning.

Further, the platform tickets at these stations will also get costlier by ₹10, the circular said.

"Class-wise SDF for developed/redeveloped stations shall be charged as under: For alighting passengers at such stations, the SDF shall be 50 per cent of the rates indicated above. If both boarding/alighting such stations, in that case, SDF shall be 1.5 times of the applicable rate, the circular stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SDF shall be uniform across all such stations and shall be charged as a separate component plus applicable GST, for which instructions shall be issued separately, it added.

PTI quoted Officials as saying that the levying of the SDF will ensure a continuous revenue stream for the railways and will make the model financially viable for the national transporter to lure private players.

(With agency inputs)