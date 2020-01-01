Railways security force renamed, given Group A status

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 04:51 IST

The Railways has renamed its security force RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS).

The ministry has accorded organised Group A status to RPF and renamed it, according to an order issued on Monday.

“Consequent upon grant of organized group A status to RPF in the light of Cabinet decision arising from honourable court’s orders, it is hereby informed that RPF will be known as Indian Railway Protection Force Service,” the order stated. In July, the Cabinet approved grant of Organised Group ‘A’ status to the RPF which gave its personnel the financial benefits being enjoyed by officers in other government cadres.

The government will accord “top priority” in the grant of Non-Functional Upgradation, which will benefit IRPFS personnel.