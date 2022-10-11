Rain batters India from north to south, yellow alert in Telangana | Top points

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and its adjoining areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin. A downpour is expected for the northwestern states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan until Tuesday.

The northern parts in the country have been receiving incessant downpour over the last few days, leading to waterlogging and traffic woes. Multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh ordered a closure of schools due to the bad weather.

Here are the latest updates:

According to IMD, there is an upright cyclonic storm circulation over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and its adjoining areas, from which a trough runs along Rayalaseema, Telangana, Vidarbha and west Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rain is likely to continue for the next five days in this region.

A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in n Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district today due to the heavy rain warning.

A yellow alert has been sounded for today in western and northern Telangana under the influence of this cyclonic formation. It is subsequently expected to move towards southern, central and eastern districts of the state.

The weather department has also sounded a yellow alert in north-western Himalayas till Friday, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in the region.

At least 13 people have died in separate rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as incessant showers continued to batter the regions for two days straight, officials said.

The temperature in the entire northern region recorded a significant dip on Monday and a fresh round of snowfall was witnessed in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi, on the other hand, recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October – the second highest in the month in the last 16 years, according to the IMD data. The rainfall over the last three days is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.

The prolonged spell of rain also gave the national capital its cleanest day in terms of air quality in more than two years. On Monday, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 44 – the second consecutive day the average AQI was in the ‘good’ category.

In the eastern belt, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya till Wednesday.

Parts of Odisha and Bihar are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday.