Rain LIVE: IMD says Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event

With the onset of torrential monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states for the next five days. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall over the next five days, of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala will also encounter heavy to very heavy showers. A red alert was issued for Mumbai at 1pm on Friday for the next 24 hours.