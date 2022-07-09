Rain LIVE: IMD says Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event
- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 5 days, according to IMD.
With the onset of torrential monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states for the next five days. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall over the next five days, of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala will also encounter heavy to very heavy showers. A red alert was issued for Mumbai at 1pm on Friday for the next 24 hours.
Sat, 09 Jul 2022 06:33 AM
12 dead in Karnataka since June 1 in rain-related incidents
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said a total 12 people have lost their lives so far in various rain-related incidents since June 1. as torrential rains continue to batter several parts of the state. He said rains will continue for another three to four days at various places across the state, instructing officials to take necessary precautionary measures.
Sat, 09 Jul 2022 05:49 AM
Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event: IMD
A highly localised rain event caused death and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir, according to the Met department. "It was a highly localised cloud only over the holy cave. Such rain had happened earlier this year as well. No flash flood," said Sonam Lotus, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Srinagar.