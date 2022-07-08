Rain LIVE updates: Red alert in Mumbai, schools shut in Dakshina Kannada

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for several parts of the country due to heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for Friday, July 8. Mumbai and many other cities in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, and the Met department has issued red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with more rainfall predicted today. Meanwhile, continued heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada district has prompted the administration to declare holiday in all educational institutions on July 8-9.