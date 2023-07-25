Rain News Today Live Updates: Western, Central India to receive heavy rainfall over next few days
Rain News Today Live Updates: Mumbai has been placed under an ‘orange’ category weather alert, indicating another day of heavy rain after brief respite.
Rain News Today Live Updates: Rains continued to lash different parts of the country, with a cloudburst reported from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and heavy rainfall leading to rivers overflowing in Uttarakhand. Some towns in Gujarat such as Rajkot and Gir Somnath remained flooded, even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains for western and central India in the next few days.
A holiday has been declared on Tuesday for all schools and colleges in four districts of Kerala on Tuesday as the IMD has predicted thundershowers at most places in the state from July 23 to July 26. The holiday had been declared for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts.
Mumbai has been placed under an ‘orange’ category weather alert on July 25, indicating another day of heavy rain after Monday’s brief respite. IMD base weather station in Santacruz recorded 101mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30am Monday but subsequently saw just 23mm of rain till 5:30pm.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 25, 2023 08:26 AM IST
Maharashtra rains: Ajit Pawar to hold meeting with District collectors to review situation
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting of all the District Collectors on Monday to review the situation of heavy rains and floods in the state.
"Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will chair a meeting of the district collectors through video conferencing at 9:00 am in Mantralay," an official statement said.
Ajit Pawar on Monday informed the Maharashtra assembly that he will undertake a meeting to review the assessment and impact of heavy rains and floods in the state.
(ANI)
- Jul 25, 2023 08:07 AM IST
Landslide reported near residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East area
At around 2 am, an incident of landslide near a residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East Chakala area was reported. Four fire engines and Mumbai Police personnel are present on the spot. Further details awaited, says Mumbai Fire Department
(ANI)