Live

Rain News Today Live Updates: Western, Central India to receive heavy rainfall over next few days

Jul 25, 2023 08:26 AM IST
Rain News Today Live Updates: Mumbai has been placed under an ‘orange’ category weather alert, indicating another day of heavy rain after brief respite.

Rain News Today Live Updates: Rains continued to lash different parts of the country, with a cloudburst reported from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and heavy rainfall leading to rivers overflowing in Uttarakhand. Some towns in Gujarat such as Rajkot and Gir Somnath remained flooded, even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains for western and central India in the next few days.

People walk through a flooded ghetto after monsoon rains in Amritsar on July 24, 2023. (AFP)
A holiday has been declared on Tuesday for all schools and colleges in four districts of Kerala on Tuesday as the IMD has predicted thundershowers at most places in the state from July 23 to July 26. The holiday had been declared for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts.

Mumbai has been placed under an ‘orange’ category weather alert on July 25, indicating another day of heavy rain after Monday’s brief respite. IMD base weather station in Santacruz recorded 101mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30am Monday but subsequently saw just 23mm of rain till 5:30pm.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 25, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Maharashtra rains: Ajit Pawar to hold meeting with District collectors to review situation

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will hold a meeting of all the District Collectors on Monday to review the situation of heavy rains and floods in the state.

    "Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will chair a meeting of the district collectors through video conferencing at 9:00 am in Mantralay," an official statement said.

    Ajit Pawar on Monday informed the Maharashtra assembly that he will undertake a meeting to review the assessment and impact of heavy rains and floods in the state.

    (ANI)

  • Jul 25, 2023 08:07 AM IST

    Landslide reported near residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East area

    At around 2 am, an incident of landslide near a residential society in Mumbai's Andheri East Chakala area was reported. Four fire engines and Mumbai Police personnel are present on the spot. Further details awaited, says Mumbai Fire Department

    (ANI)

Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 on Friday

india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 08:47 AM IST

The Gujarat government called Semicon India 2023 a prestigious national-level event, which promises to be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry’s progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 08:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Over 700 Myanmar nationals entered Manipur in 2 days; govt gives 'strict advice'

Assam Rifles had earlier informed the deputy commissioner of Chandel district that 718 fresh refugees had crossed Indo-Myanmar border and entered Manipur.

Members of various organistaion (SFI, DYFI,AIDWA) stage a protest against the Manipur violence, in Mumbai, on Monday, (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 07:57 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Kerala rain: Schools, colleges shut in four districts after thundershowers alert

The district collectors said professional colleges and schools under ICSE and CBSE will be closed in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts.

A crane pulls out a vehicle swept away in floods after heavy monsoon rains, in Kottayam.(PTI file)
india news
Published on Jul 25, 2023 06:28 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Hours before SC order, ASI clicks photos, collects soil samples at Gyanvapi

Supreme Court ordered that the Varanasi District Court’s order on a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by ASI should not be enforced till 5pm on Wednesday.

An ASI team arrives at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex to conduct a ‘scientific survey’, in Varanasi on Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 04:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Most G20 members back RBI’s views on crypto

Two reports on cryptocurrencies placed before the G20 FMCBG underscore the need to evolve a robust regulatory mechanism that would also address macroeconomic risks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor of Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das at the end of the G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and Finance & Central Bank Deputiesmeetings, in Gandhinagar on July 18. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 12:52 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal

Bill to regulate use of DNA technology withdrawn from Lok Sabha

The bill was tabled to regulate the use and application of DNA technology to establish the identity of certain categories of people.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned over the Manipur issue on Thursday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 04:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Three bills introduced in Lok Sabha

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 aims to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and proposes to set up a National Dental Commission (NMC)

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 15 (file photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 03:17 AM IST
ByAman Singh, New Delhi

Govt seeks to rename 58 cantts as military stations, Rajya Sabha told

The defence ministry has shared broad modalities for a proposed separation of civilian areas in 58 cantonments across the country, the government told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi

Sitharaman lists three principles to widen tax base

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the Income-Tax Department to prioritize transparency, objectivity, and taxpayer-friendliness to increase the tax base. She highlighted the role of technology in raising revenue collections without raising tax rates. The department saw a 17.67% YoY growth in net direct tax collections in FY23, aided by technology-driven compliance. Sitharaman also mentioned amendments to the income-tax laws to support MSMEs and cooperatives. The government aims to make tax and taxation more people-friendly and aims to make India a developed country by 2047.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the audience at the 164th Income Tax Day celebrations, in New Delhi (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 12:46 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi

Centre reaches out to Opposition leaders as protests mar Parliament

The opposition INDIA alliance has been insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on Manipur that has been riven by ethnic violence since May 3.

The Opposition protest outside Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 05:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Thakur seeks removal of scene from Oppenheimer, warns of action

After objections were raised by some quarters over a scene in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer, Union minister Anurag Thakur has questioned the CBFC for giving clearance to the film with the controversial scene, and directed that it should be promptly removed, officials said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

More than 600 guns unused in district police stations of Uttara Kannada

In the coastal areas, the maintenance of guns poses challenges as the iron spare parts corrode quickly due to the salty air

In the hilly taluks of the district, the issue arises from the fact that the children of the deceased licence holders are not interested in transferring the licences in their names. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 01:03 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

Money laundering case: Why can’t TMC MP, wife travel abroad, SC asks ED

Banerjee’s wife and children were stopped at Kolkata airport on June 5 on account of the pending investigation in connection with the money laundering cases.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the ED if it had issued any look out circular against Abhishek Banerjee. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 04:52 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

‘Red diary’ sparks row: Ex-minister, BJP MLA suspended from Rajasthan assembly

Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi on Monday suspended sacked minister Rajendra Gudha from the House for the remainder of the ongoing session for “unruly behaviour”.

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 25, 2023 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
