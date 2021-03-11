Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorm predicted for northwest India till Saturday
india news

Rain, thunderstorm predicted for northwest India till Saturday

A Western Disturbance is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan. A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and adjoining northwest India from today
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Light rain and thunderstorm is likely over many parts of northwest India till Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A Western Disturbance (WD) is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan. A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and adjoining northwest India from today.

Another fresh Western Disturbance, in quick succession, is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 13, IMD said in its bulletin.

Also Read | SC seeks Centre’s detailed report on environmental regulator committee

Under the influence of these WDs, scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during March 10 to 13; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Western Himalayan region on March 14.

Thunderstorm, lightning, or gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), or hail are predicted over the above sub-divisions during the same period.

Due to a confluence of easterlies and westerlies and area of low pressure, rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha during March 11 to 13 and over Jharkhand and Bihar on March 12 and 13. Isolated hailstorm also likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on March 12.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

The maximum temperatures are 2-5 degrees C above normal over most parts of northwest, west, central and east India except Bihar and near normal over rest of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP