Home / India News / Rainfall to continue in northwest India for next four days: IMD

Rainfall to continue in northwest India for next four days: IMD

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2023 07:15 PM IST

India's monsoon rains advanced into some more parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal after stalling for the past 11 days at a far-flung island.

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity will likely continue over Northwest India during the next four days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional winds at 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Northwest India till Thursday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted hailstorms at isolated places today over Rajasthan, till June 1 over Himachal Pradesh and till June 2 over Uttarakhand.

A pedestrian crosses a busy road amid heavy rainfall, in Gurugram.(ANI)
A pedestrian crosses a busy road amid heavy rainfall, in Gurugram.(ANI)

As the IMD forecast suggested heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rajasthan today, Udaipur witnessed dark clouds and strong winds in a sudden weather change in the evening. Jammu and Kashmir will also receive heavy rainfall tomorrow at isolated places.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the weather was mainly cloudy and rainy in J&K.

“The same weather pattern is expected to persist in J&K till June 02,” said deputy director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.

“There are chances of light snowfall over higher reaches of the Kupwara, Bandipora or Sonamarg-Zojila axis. Similarly, Mughal Road and Sinthan Pass can also receive light snowfall,” he said.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and scattered rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh during the next five days. Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will likely receive heavy rain today; over Tamil Nadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till May 31; and over Kerala till May 3.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, more parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives & Comorin area, some more parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
imd
imd
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out