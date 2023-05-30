Rainfall to continue in northwest India for next four days: IMD

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity will likely continue over Northwest India during the next four days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional winds at 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Northwest India till Thursday. The weather forecasting agency also predicted hailstorms at isolated places today over Rajasthan, till June 1 over Himachal Pradesh and till June 2 over Uttarakhand. A pedestrian crosses a busy road amid heavy rainfall, in Gurugram.(ANI)

As the IMD forecast suggested heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rajasthan today, Udaipur witnessed dark clouds and strong winds in a sudden weather change in the evening. Jammu and Kashmir will also receive heavy rainfall tomorrow at isolated places.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the weather was mainly cloudy and rainy in J&K.

“The same weather pattern is expected to persist in J&K till June 02,” said deputy director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.

“There are chances of light snowfall over higher reaches of the Kupwara, Bandipora or Sonamarg-Zojila axis. Similarly, Mughal Road and Sinthan Pass can also receive light snowfall,” he said.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and scattered rainfall over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh during the next five days. Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will likely receive heavy rain today; over Tamil Nadu, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till May 31; and over Kerala till May 3.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, more parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives & Comorin area, some more parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days,” the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail