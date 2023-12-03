Rajasthan results Live: Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 was held on November 25 with a voter turnout of 75.45%. It was held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies.

In 2018, the election was held in December in which the Congress formed the government with Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister of the state. Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, while Bharatiya Janata Party won 73 seats.

Alwar area constitutes Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh and Rajgarh-Laxmangarh seats.

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Tijara Sandeep Kumar BSP Kishangarh Bas Deepchand BSP Mundawar Manjeet Dharampal Choudhary BJP Behror Baljeet Yadav Independent Alwar Rural (Sc) Tika Ram Jully INC Alwar Urban Sanjay Sharma BJP Ramgarh Shafia Zubair INC Rajgarh-Laxmangarh (St) Johari Lal Meena INC

