Raja Raghuvanshi's family welcomes newborn, his mother calls it ‘rebirth’: ‘Raja is back’

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has welcomed a baby boy, a moment they believe is Raja's return. Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. (X)

According to the family, Raja was murdered on Gyaras, the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight. Nine months later, on the same day and at nearly the same time, his elder brother Sachin Raghuvanshi welcomed a son.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said the timing was not a coincidence but a divine sign: “God has sent Raja back to us.”

The baby was born on Sunday and brought home on Monday evening. The family celebrated the occasion by decorating their home and placing a sign at the main gate that read “Raja Is Back.”

The mother and child were later welcomed in a decorated car.

The family described the occasion as one filled with joy, emotion and a sense of divine blessing.

Also Read | Meghalaya honeymoon case: What happened on the fateful day of Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

Who was Raja Raghuvanshi? Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, was arrested for her suspected role in the murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, just days after their wedding.

The case took a dramatic turn after she surrendered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, days after Raja’s body was recovered on June 2.

The incident first came to light when the couple was reported missing on May 23, with their families alleging that Meghalaya Police had failed to trace them.

Sonam later appeared at a dhaba in Ghazipur, prompting swift action by the police, who took her into custody. Investigators later alleged that she had hired a group of men to carry out the killing.

The probe involved coordinated efforts by police teams from Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to uncover the details of the so-called honeymoon murder.