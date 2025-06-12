Meghalaya honeymoon case: What happened on the fateful day of Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 24-year-old woman, was arrested for her suspected role in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya – just days after their wedding. The case took several dramatic turns after she surrendered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, days after Raja’s body was recovered on June 2. This came after reports of a “missing couple” surfaced from May 23, with concerned families accusing Meghalaya Police of failing to trace them. Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly hired men to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on their honeymoon in Meghalaya(Sourced)

Sonam later showed up at a dhaba in Ghazipur, prompting Meghalaya Police to act swiftly and take her into custody. It was then that the chilling details of the case emerged – she had allegedly hired a group of men to kill her husband. The investigation saw coordinated efforts from police in three states – Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh – to unravel the mystery behind the so-called “honeymoon murder”.

A senior officer told Hindustan Times on Wednesday that a Special Investigation Team plans to take Raja Raghuvanshi’s alleged killers to Sohra and nearby areas in Meghalaya to reconstruct the crime.

This comes after a Shillong court remanded his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and the four other accused to eight days of police custody.

Here's what happened on the day of the murder

Based on the initial questioning of the three accused arrested in Indore, police have reconstructed the sequence of events on the day Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered and what followed after.

May 23: Timeline of events

5.30 am: Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi checked out of Shipara Guest House, and left for a trek to Cherrapunji.

6 am: She messaged Vishal Chauhan, who was staying in another homestay, and the killers left for the same trek.

9.30 am – 10 am: The killers — Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, Akash Rajput — joined the couple, and befriended Raja.

10 am: A local guide, Albert Pde, spotted the five of them.

12.30 pm: Sonam spoke to her mother-in-law, Uma Raghuvanshi, and said Raja’s phone was discharged. Raja also talked to his mother.

1 pm: They reached the parking lot of Wei Sawdong Waterfalls.

1.30 pm: Sonam claimed she was tired and slowed down during the uphill trek, while Raja continued ahead with Vishal and Akash. Kurmi kept a watch from behind. Vishal struck Raja on the back of his head and as Raja turned, Vishal struck his forehead with a sharp weapon.

2.15 pm: Sonam shared a message on social media.

2.30 pm: Raja’s body was thrown into the gorge at Riat Arliang. Sonam left alone on a scooter and the three others on another scooter.

3.30 pm: They reconvened, Sonam transferred ₹15,000 through UPI to one of them. According to police, the money was transferred through an account under the name Jitendra Raghuvanshi. Sonam’s brother, Govind, has told the police that Jitendra is their cousin. Sonam left Shillong the same day, the killers stayed back.

What happened after May 23?

May 25: Sonam returned to Indore on Kamakhya Express.

May 30: The three other accused returned to Indore via Bihar.

June 1: Raja’s body was retrieved from the gorge.

June 8: Sonam’s boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and his cousin, Arvind, were arrested from Indore. Rajput was arrested from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

June 9: Sonam surrendered to Nauganj police in Gazipur; Kurmi is arrested from Bina in MP.