Why Sonam Raghuvanshi left her 'mangalsutra' at Meghalaya homestay before Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

A ‘mangalsutra’ left behind in a suitcase helped police crack the mysterious honeymoon murder case in Meghalaya, director general of police (DGP) I Nongrang said on Wednesday. Sonam Raghuvanshi had left her Mangalsutra and ring inside her suitcase at the homestay in Sohra(X/@satyaagrahindia)

Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and his wife Sonam (25), who were married in Indore on May 11, arrived in Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. On May 22, the couple reached Sohra in East Khasi Hills district and attempted to check into a homestay. However, they had no prior booking and were unable to secure a room.

On June 2, Raja's body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. A search continued for Sonam, who eventually surrendered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, around 1,200 km away, in the early hours of June 9.

Her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and the three hired killers were arrested the same day.

Why did Sonam Raghuvanshi leave behind her mangalsutra?

The case took a turn when police recovered a ring and Sonam’s mangalsutra – a sacred necklace worn by married Hindu women.

According to a police officer involved in the investigation cited by news agency PTI, the couple arrived at a homestay in Sohra on May 22 without a prior booking. As no room was available, they left their suitcase at the homestay, considering it would be difficult to carry it on a trek of over 3,000 steps to Nongriat village, where they intended to visit the double-decker root bridge.

“We recovered Sonam's 'mangalsutra' and a ring from the suitcase the couple abandoned at a homestay in Sohra,” DGP Nongrang told PTI.

The DGP added, “A married woman leaving behind the ornaments gave us a clue to pursue her as a suspect in the case.”

While their suitcase stayed at the Sohra homestay, they spent the night at a homestay in Nongriat and checked out early on May 23.

After trekking back to Sohra, they collected their scooter from the parking area and proceeded to Weisawdong Falls. There, Raja was allegedly murdered by three contract killers in the presence of his wife, the officer said.

Police had earlier reported that a local tour guide saw the couple with three Hindi-speaking men while trekking back to Sohra from Nongriat.

“The accused persons have admitted to the crime, and with all the evidence, there is no room to deny,” the officer added.

A Shillong court has remanded Sonam, her 20-year-old “lover” Raj, and the three contract killers to eight-day police custody.