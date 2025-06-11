Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother cuts ties with her, ‘100%’ sure she is guilty

Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother claimed on Wednesday that he was sure his sister had orchestrated the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi and stated that he had cut all ties with her, reported news agency PTI. Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother visited her dead husband's bereaved family in Indore and consoled them.(Pravin Barnale/ANI)

Govind Raghuvanshi, the brother of the woman accused of killing her husband, expressed solidarity with the grieving family of Indore-based Raja and said that his sister should be hanged if found guilty of the crime.

Sonam's brother said that he was “100 per cent” sure of his sister's involvement and said that he and his family had snapped ties with her.

“Absolutely, if Sonam is found guilty, she should be hanged straight away. I will appoint a lawyer myself to represent Raja Raghuvanshi's family in the court, ” he said.

He also visited Raja's bereaved family in Indore and consoled them.

"I am with the truth. Raja Raghuvanshi's family has lost a son. I have apologised to his family. Our family has broken ties with Sonam. I do not know whether my sister Sonam has confessed her crime in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case or not, but from the evidence that is coming out, I know 100 per cent that she is the one who executed this crime," Govind emphasised.

Sonam and four of her aides were arrested last month, after being accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. 29-year-old Raja and 24-year-old Sonam got married on May 11 and went "missing" during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya on May 23.

Sonam surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Sunday night where she surrendered after her accomplices and suspected contract killers, 19-year-old Akash Rajput, 22-year-old Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi, were arrested for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja.

21-year-old Raj Singh Kushwaha, who was romantically linked to Sonam, was arrested later.

Police officials stated that Raja Raghuvanshi was told by his wife Sonam that she would let him consummate the marriage only after making an offering at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha allegedly plotted to kill him in the jungles of Meghalaya due to their secluded nature. They killed him near Weisawdong Falls and dumped his body into a gorge.

Sonam and her aides have been remanded to eight days of police custody by a local court.