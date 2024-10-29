Rajasthan: 12 killed, 30 injured after bus rams into flyover in Sikar

At least 12 passengers died and around 30 were injured after a private bus crashed into the wing wall of a flyover in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday.



"12 people have lost their lives. A few of those who are injured are referred to Jaipur and others are getting treatment at SK Hospital, Sikar. Proper treatment is being given to those injured. The reason behind the accident is being investigated..." Satyendra Choudhary, inspector general of police told ANI.



Sikar district's superintendent of police (SP) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav told ANI that the bus coming from Salasar rammed into a part of the flyover in Laxmangarh while taking a turn. Sikar: Mangled remains of a bus being removed after it crashed into the wing wall of a flyover in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday.(PTI)

The bus was speeding and filled with passengers due to which the driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into the wing wall of the flyover. The right side of the bus got completely crushed and the driver died on the spot. A crane was called to take out the passengers stuck inside, police officials said.



PM Modi announces compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

“The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Sikar, Rajasthan. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the Prime Minister's Office said on X.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on X,"The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased."



"The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls in his feet and grant speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti," the CM added.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this sad and unfortunate accident. As soon as the accident came to light, we spoke to the local administrative officials for immediate treatment of the injured and all possible assistance. May God give peace to the souls of the departed and strength to the families to bear this shock."



