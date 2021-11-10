Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajasthan: At least 5 dead, several injured after bus collides with truck
india news

Rajasthan: At least 5 dead, several injured after bus collides with truck

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has taken stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct prompt relief and rescue operations at the earliest.
Rajasthan: About 25 people were reportedly on board the bus when it met with the road accident on the Barmer-Jodhpur highway. (Photo via ANI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 01:01 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

At least five people were reported to have died and several others injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. It cited the state police who confirmed the incident and also shared visuals from the accident site.

A few local media reports claimed that a resulting fire from the collision between the bus and the truck burned as many as 12 people alive; however, there is no official confirmation from authorities on this as of yet.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has taken stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct prompt relief and rescue operations at the earliest. The chief minister has also asked for immediate medical treatment of the injured.

RELATED STORIES

About 25 people were reportedly on board the bus when it met with the road accident on the Barmer-Jodhpur highway.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road accident ashok gehlot rajasthan hospital
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Silchar due to a 'technical glitch'

India records 11,466 new Covid-19 cases, 13% higher than Tuesday’s tally

Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains, flood warning issued for Theni: Top updates

Fadnavis patronised fake currency racket, shielded underworld links: Nawab Malik
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP