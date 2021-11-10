Rajasthan: At least 5 dead, several injured after bus collides with truck

At least five people were reported to have died and several others injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. It cited the state police who confirmed the incident and also shared visuals from the accident site.

A few local media reports claimed that a resulting fire from the collision between the bus and the truck burned as many as 12 people alive; however, there is no official confirmation from authorities on this as of yet.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has taken stock of the situation and directed officials to conduct prompt relief and rescue operations at the earliest. The chief minister has also asked for immediate medical treatment of the injured.

About 25 people were reportedly on board the bus when it met with the road accident on the Barmer-Jodhpur highway.

More details are awaited.