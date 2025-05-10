Rajasthan: Barmer man held for sharing army movement video amid India-Pak tensions

Barmer: A 26-year-old man from Barmer in Rajasthan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly circulating a video of Indian army movements on social media amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Citizens are strictly advised against capturing or sharing any photos or videos related to the movement of the Indian Army on any social media platform. (Representational image)

“Under the supervision of the social media cell’s nodal officer, a joint team led by department of science and technology (DST) in-charge Sumer Singh Inda and district crime records bureau (DCRB) in-charge Mahipal Singh apprehended the accused,” superintendent of police Narendra Singh Meena said.

Jiyaram, originally from Poonyon Ka Tala in the Gida region of Balotra, had allegedly filmed and shared a video related to Indian army movements on social media platforms. He was arrested under the Indian Civil Defence Code for unauthorised dissemination of sensitive military activity.

“The Barmer police is closely monitoring social media activities. Citizens are strictly advised against capturing or sharing any photos or videos related to the movement of the Indian army on any social media platform. Such actions are a legal violation, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved,” SP Meena added.

Meanwhile, lockdown was imposed on Rajasthan’s border districts on Saturday after the authorities issued a red alert in Barmer at 10.19am, as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan entered the fourth day. Authorities ordered immediate closure of all markets and instructed residents to return home and stay off the roads.

The attacks began Thursday night, targeting Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, and Pokhran, with Barmer joining the list of targets on Friday. With drone threats reportedly intercepted earlier in the morning and multiple air raid siren conducted throughout the day, residents in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar were ordered to stay indoors and markets were shut.