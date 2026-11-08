Rajasthan BJP MLA Jaswant Yadav dies at 73 in Jaipur after prolonged battle with cancer

BJP MLA from Behror and former Rajasthan cabinet minister Jaswant Yadav died in Jaipur on Sunday morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 73.

Jaswant Yadav began his political career in 1998 after winning the assembly election from Mundawar. (HT Photo/File)

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Yadav breathed his last at 8.15 am, his son Mohit Yadav said in a social media post.

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"It is with profound sorrow that I inform you that my revered father, Dr Jaswant Yadav ji, the current MLA from Behror, former Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan government, and former MP from Alwar, is no longer with us," Mohit said.

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Describing his father as a great soul, he said his affection, simplicity and commitment to society would remain in people's memories.

Yadav was a four-time MLA and had also represented Alwar in the Lok Sabha.

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{{^usCountry}} He served as a minister in the Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government from 2016 to 2018. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He served as a minister in the Vasundhara Raje-led Rajasthan government from 2016 to 2018. {{/usCountry}}

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He began his political career in 1998 after winning the assembly election from Mundawar. In 1999, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Alwar.

Following his death, the strength of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has fallen to 199. A by-election to the Behror assembly constituency is expected to be held within six months.

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According to the family, his mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Jaswant Nagar, Alwar, for public homage after 4 pm on Sunday.

His last rites will be performed at his native village Silpata in Khairthal-Tijara district at 3 pm on Monday, November 9.