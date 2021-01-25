Police case filed against Rajasthan MLA for alleged attempt to murder

Baljeet Yadav, an independent member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Behror constituency of Alwar district, along with six others, was booked by the police on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy for allegedly attacking son of former minister and senior BJP leader Jaswant Yadav.

“The investigation in the case has been transferred to the crime branch,” said Ram Moorty Joshi, superintendent of police (SP), Bhiwadi.

Mohit Yadav, 39, son of a BJP leader Jaswant Yadav, was beaten up by miscreants on Alwar Road at around 10.45 am on Sunday.

Later in the evening, Jaswant accused Behror MLA for the attack on his son and sat on a sit-in along with his supporters at the Behror police station.

“The former minister had warned of self-immolation and demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Tents were also set up outside the police station for dharna at night, but the protest ended after getting assurance from Bhiwadi SP at around 9 pm,” said a police official.

Jaswant Yadav said that his son left Alwar in his car on Sunday morning to attend meetings in the Behror region. “Near Belapur Dhani, some un-identified accused riding in two SUVs stopped the car of Mohit, pulled him out of the car and hit him badly with sticks. Somehow, Mohit escaped and saved himself,” said his father Jaswant Yadav.

“When the nearby shopkeepers and villagers came, the crooks ran away. Three stitches had to be placed on the leg of the mother. There are more than a dozen injuries,” said the former minister.

On the other hand, MLA Baljeet said that the former minister is calling the accident an attack for political gains.

“Just to gain political mileage the allegations of attack have been made, but people can very easily recognise the fraud people. Police have filed a case of assault and attempt to kill on the basis of Mohit's statement. The investigation will be carried out by CID-CB which will reveal the truth,” the Behror MLA said.