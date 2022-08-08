Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan BJP MP alleges attack by mining mafia, protests cops' inaction

Rajasthan BJP MP alleges attack by mining mafia, protests cops’ inaction

Published on Aug 08, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Ranjeeta Koli, the BJP leader, alleged attack by mining  mafia when she was on her way from Delhi. 
BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli launched a sit-in protest after the alleged attack. ((ANI))
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

A BJP MP in Rajasthan has alleged an attack by the mining mafia. The incident was reported from the Bharatpur district, about 170 km from Jaipur.

Ranjeeta Koli, the BJP leader, said the attack took place after she tried to stop around 150 “overloaded” trucks.

“I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adding that stones were thrown at her car, she further said: “They thought I was in the car, and thus they pelted stones. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I won't be scared.”

The cops have taken note of the incident. “The MP at night told us that she was on her way from Delhi when she spotted overloaded trucks. She tried to stop them, while 2-3 trucks stopped, others escaped. She also stated that while escaping they pelted her car with stones, attacked her,” police officer RS Kaviya told ANI.

However, the BJP leader said the police - in the Congress-ruled state - did not heed her complaint even though she had alleged a threat to her life. She sat on a stir against the cops, ANI reported.

“She sat on dharna alleging overloaded trucks pelted stones at her. We came here, asked her to give a complaint, she agreed. She alleged that she did not get immediate response from nearby chowkis, which has been brought to notice of senior police officials,” district magistrate Alok Ranjan later said.

(With inputs from ANI)

