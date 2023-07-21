Home / India News / Gehlot sacks minister who cornered his govt over crimes against women in Rajasthan

Gehlot sacks minister who cornered his govt over crimes against women in Rajasthan

PTI |
Jul 21, 2023 09:03 PM IST

Gudha held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he cornered the state government in the assembly, sources said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)
"Rajendra Gudha has been terminated from the post of minister of state," an official source told PTI.

Raising questions against his own government, Gudha said in the assembly, "The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect."

Sign out