Rajasthan cop’s jewellery, cash stolen from police station. He wants narco test

JAIPUR: A police officer in Rajasthan’s Kota district has accused his colleagues of stealing jewellery and cash that he kept in an almirah at the Gumanpura police station last year and asked that police station staffers be put through a narco test to catch the culprit.

Sub-inspector Ramkaran Nagar said he intended to deposit the valuables worth ₹11 lakh in a bank locker after his wife’s death due to Covid-19 in 2021 but was caught up with work and never got around to going to the bank.

He kept the valuables in his almirah near his desk at the police station and as a precaution, used two locks to keep them safe.

But on July 16, a fortnight before his retirement on July 31, the 60-year-old police officer opened the almirah to take out his wife’s jewellery and found them missing.

“I informed my superiors and the station house officer about the theft,” Nagar said in the first information report (FIR) registered at the police station only on 31 August after the police officer petitioned senior officers.

The FIR has been registered under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code that relates to theft in a dwelling house. HT has reviewed a copy of the FIR that gives a detailed list of the 26 pieces of jewellery worth ₹9.85 lakh and ₹1.5 lakh in cash.

Inspector General of Police, Kota Range, Prashan Kumar Khamesra, said the now-retired police officer has alleged that the valuables went missing from the police station despite putting two locks on the almirah. Khamesra said Ramkaran Nagar has expressed suspicions that the police station staff might be involved.

In the FIR, Nagar listed the names of his colleagues who shared the room with him and the duties they were assigned and ruled out the involvement of any outsider in the theft.

The officer said that his room was located near the desks of the police station’s duty officer and daily dairy writer, two posts that are manned at all times, and asked for the adoption of scientific tools in the investigation including a narco test on his colleagues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON