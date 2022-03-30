Rajasthan Day 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended their wishes to the people of Rajasthan on their statehood day. Rajasthan Day is celebrated every year on March 30 in order to mark the formation of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Greetings to the people of the state on Rajasthan Day. The glorious history of this state is replete with many inspiring stories of valour. Rich in the rainbow shade of nature and having global charm due to its hospitality, Rajasthan has a unique identity. I wish for a bright future for the state," wrote the President in Hindi on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Chhattisgarh clears mining project for Rajasthan, activists raise questions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to greet the people of Rajasthan. “Best wishes of Rajasthan Day to all the residents of Rajasthan, the historical land of bravery, pride and sacrifice. I wish the state should move forward on the path of progress,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan came into existence on March 30, 1949, and is celebrated every year to commemorate the state's founding. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of the formation of the state. On this day, the kingdoms of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer came together to form the state of Rajasthan.

Reportedly, on this occasion, a celebratory event has been organized by the state government at the Albert Hall in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Also read: Drinking water demand to increase in Rajasthan in next 3 months: Gehlot

Known for its majestic forts and palaces, Rajasthan's history goes back to over 5,000 years. With a rich cultural legacy, the state was made up of kingdoms - where the Rajput clans ruled over several regions. Prior to that, Rajasthan was a part of the Mauryan empire, and other empires including Malavas, Arjunyas, Yaudhyas, Kushans, Saka Satraps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state comprises of 19 princely states including Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Alwar and Jaipur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh. It also has two chiefships, and the British district of Ajmer-Merwara.

Rajasthan covers over 10 percent of India's total geographical area and is a home to major popular tourist destinations.

(With agency inputs)