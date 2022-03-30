Drinking water demand to increase in Rajasthan in next 3 months: Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the demand for drinking water is expected to increase in the state in the next three months as temperatures are on the rise.
In view of this, the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) and all district collectors should ensure systematic management of available resources for smooth water supply, he said.
Gehlot, in a statement, said that the PHED, electricity department and police administration should work in coordination to ensure the problem of drinking water supply does not become serious and affect law and order.
The chief minister issued the directions while reviewing the drinking water supply system in the state.
District collectors should expeditiously issue necessary approvals under the 'Emergency Plan' for the drinking water system, and works of repair of hand pumps and tube wells should be completed, he said.
They should also make arrangements to tackle a drinking water crisis, if it occurs anywhere, Gehlot said.
He also directed officials to make sure there is effective monitoring of drinking water related complaints.
The chief minister gave approval to the PHED to take 421 hired vehicles and employ 2,500 contract workers for drinking water supply from April to August.
He also directed officials to complete the announcements made in the budget in a time-bound manner for effective arrangement of water supply.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics